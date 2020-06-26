US Soldier Dies in ‘Non-Combat Incident’ in Jordan

Islam Times - The US Department of Defense announced the death of an American soldier in Jordan who died in a non-combat related incident.

“We lost 20-year-old Nick Bravo Regules from Florida, in Jordan, on June 23, as a result of an accident while participating in operations in the US Central Command’s area of responsibility.”“The incident was not related to a hostile attack, but an investigation is still ongoing,” a statement by the DoD said on recently, the Middle East Monitor reported.Regules was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas reported the Associated Press and was working in support of US Central Command’s operations in the country. The unit’s 2nd Battalion operates Patriot missile batteries.According to the Army Times, Pentagon officials did not consider coronavirus as a factor in his death and did not know whether foul play was suspected.