Zionist Entity, UAE Announce Partnership to Fight Coronavirus

Islam Times - The Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday they will “join forces” to research and develop technology to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke the news of an impending collaboration between the Zionist regime and the Arab Gulf country, saying an announcement from the two governments’ health ministries was imminent.“In a few moments, the health ministers of the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel will announce cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said at a graduation ceremony for the Israeli Air Force’s pilot course.“This cooperation will be in research and development, and technology, fields which could improve the health security of the entire region. This is the result of continuous and intensive contacts over the past few months. It will be a blessing for many in our region,” Netanyahu was quoted by Times of Israel as saying.The UAE confirmed a joint project between private companies, but notably did not mention the government collaboration announced by Netanyahu.Emirati state news agency WAM announced an initiative between private firms, but did not confirm official government collaboration between Israel and the UAE.The names of the companies were not immediately revealed and it was unclear whether there would be any official cooperation.“Two private companies in the UAE sign[ed] an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research and technology to fight COVID-19,” WAM said.Hind al-Otaiba, director of strategic communications at the UAE foreign ministry, likewise reported that an agreement had been signed by firms in the Zionist entity and the UAE to develop research and technology to fight the virus.“In light of strengthening international cooperation in the fields of research, development & technology in service of humanity, two private companies in UAE sign an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research technology to fight COVID-19,” she said.