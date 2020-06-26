0
Friday 26 June 2020 - 10:18

Gap between Russia-China, US on Iran Sanctions ‘Widening’: Brian Hook

Story Code : 871003
Speaking to Reuters he also claimed that “Russia and China were isolated at the (International Atomic Energy Agency) last week and they will be isolated in the Security Council if they continue down this road to dystopia.”

The remarks come as US officials have circulated a draft resolution on Monday on extending Iran’s armed embargo which is due to expire according to the text of the UN-endorsed JCPOA.

US has threatened that it would use the ‘snap back’ mechanism to return all UN sanctions against Iran in case this resolution would not be adopted by the Security Council members.

Russia and China have voiced opposition to the US efforts, noting that Washington has ‘no right’ to use JCPOA provisions as it is no longer a ‘participant’ to the deal since withdrawal in May 2018.

“There is no possibility for its adoption,” said a Chinese diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, after Hook and Craft briefed council envoys on Wednesday. “The US draft resolution is in essence a continuation of the US maximum pressure policy [on Iran] and it has no value or basis for discussion,” the diplomat told Reuters.
