Zionist Entity Witnesses Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Islam Times - The Zionist entity is witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections, with health ministry saying on Thursday evening that 668 coronavirus tests were positive over the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since early April.

The ministry also announced an additional fatality from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 309.The increase in new confirmed infections took the total infections in the Zionist entity to 22,400. The daily increase was the largest since April 3, when there were a record 819 cases confirmed over 24 hours and strict nationwide restrictions meant to contain the virus were still in effect.With the number of cases continuing to rise, the Israeli cabinet is resorting to lock down the areas which witnessed high infection rate.Meanwhile, for the first time since the end of April, the number of active coronavirus patients within the occupation army has surpassed the 100 mark and now stands at 113 positive cases, Israeli media reported.4,461 occupation soldiers and military workers are currently in isolation due to the virus. Since the initial outbreak of the epidemic 351 IOF soldiers have been infected, of whom 237 have recovered or have been released from service.Earlier on Thursday, the occupation military said that the head of IOF Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman and a number of other senior intelligence commanders would enter quarantine, after being in proximity last week to an IOF officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.