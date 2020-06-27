0
Saturday 27 June 2020

Belgian Parliament Calls on EU for Measures against Israeli Annexation

Belgian Parliament Calls on EU for Measures against Israeli Annexation
The resolution, passed Friday morning, states that the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium asks the federal government to “play a leading role in the European and multilateral levels for the creation of a list of effective countermeasures, which are a response to any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian area.”

The European Union has expressed its opposition to Israeli stated plans to annex parts of the West Bank to occupied territories. But it and the governments of its member states have so far refrained from threatening the Zionist entity with sanctions or countermeasures, as the Belgian resolution calls them.

The documents in the part that explains its reasoning notes the application of “economic restrictions” placed by the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, against Russia for its annexation of Crimea following a referendum in 2014.

The resolution at the chamber, which has 150 members, passed 101-39.
