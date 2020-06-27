0
Tehran: US Regime Leads Global Economic, Medical Terror against Iran

Tehran: US Regime Leads Global Economic, Medical Terror against Iran
In two Tweets posted on Friday, the ministry pointed to the “horrible and deadly” violation of human rights by the regime in the United States.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading the world campaign to use economic, medical terrors against Iranian #HumanRights,” one Tweet read.

The ministry also noted that every year from June 26 to July 2 Iranians recall the deadly cases of human rights violation by Washington.

“In the next 7 days named as #USHumanRightsWeek , we will shed light on the US actions undermining basic rights of people at home, in Iran & elsewhere,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Iran has been among the countries hit hard by the novel coronavirus that first showed up in China in late December 2019, before spreading across the globe.

Inhumane US sanctions have hampered the virus battle in Iran, which reported its first infection cases in late February.
