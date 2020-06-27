0
Saturday 27 June 2020 - 07:55

Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners

Story Code : 871146
The remarks were made in a statement by Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Friday.

“The continuous torture of prisoners of war by ‘Israel’ requires a diplomatic action to take its leaders to international courts,” al-Qanoua said as cited by the Anadolu Agency.

According to a report issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS], 95% of Palestinian detainees in Zionist occupation prisons have suffered from torture.

“Detainees are subjected to sleep deprivation through continuous interrogation sessions for up to 20 hours preventing blood circulation from reaching their hands, covering their head with a dirty bag, as well as continuous beating, slapping, kicking, verbal abuse and intentional humiliation,” PPS said in a statement.

The Zionist authorities also threaten the detainees with arrest, physical abuse, killing of their family members, and demolishing of their homes.

The number of Palestinians behind ‘Israeli’ bars currently stands at around 5,000 detainees.
