Besieged Gaza Under Another ‘Israeli’ Attack

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting a number of areas in the south and center of the Palestinian enclave.

The Zionist military said in a statement that the Friday night strikes were carried out against targets belonging to the Hamas resistance movement, a few hours after Tel Aviv claimed that two rockets were launched from the coastal sliver at southern of the occupied territories.According to the statement, the rockets fell in open areas, with no casualties or damage caused.It claimed that ‘Israeli’ warplanes hit “a workshop” that produces “rockets as well as infrastructure used to manufacture weapons for Hamas.”The rocket launching triggered alert sirens in several Zionist communities along the occupied border.Relatively, Palestinian media reported that ‘Israeli’ airstrikes hit targets in the southern and central areas of the Gaza Strip.There were no immediate reports of casualties from Gazan authorities.The Zionist regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.The ‘Israeli’ strikes came just a day after Hamas repeated its condemnation of the Zionist regime’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, saying the contentious decision amounts to a “declaration of war” on the Palestinian nation.Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has time and again announced that he would begin cabinet-level discussions for annexing more areas in the occupied West Bank on July 1, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's the so-called deal of the century.Gaza has been under the Zionist occupation siege since June 2007.Since 2008, the occupation regime has waged three wars against Gaza, where two million Palestinians live under a 12-year ‘Israeli’ blockade. Thousands of Gazans have been martyred in each of these deadly wars.The crippling blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.