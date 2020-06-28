0
Sunday 28 June 2020 - 06:13

IRGC to Get Surprising Systems Soon: Commander

Story Code : 871291
IRGC to Get Surprising Systems Soon: Commander
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Saturday ceremony held to unveil new homegrown military equipment, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC has not relied on foreigners to manufacture any weapon.

“In the near future, we’ll witness the coming into operation of surprising systems,” the commander said, stressing that the foreign attempts to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran would not affect the country’s defense power at all.

While Iran is faced with an international arms embargo and the threats posed by the US and its allies, local scientists have taken the opportunity to fulfill the country’s defense needs with domestic capabilities, the general said.

Major General Salami also praised the IRGC technicians for manufacturing a broad range of weapons, increasing the destructive power of weaponry, boosting their accuracy, making smaller arms, and automating the weapons.

Last week, the top commander highlighted the high level of Iran’s defense preparedness, saying that this has forced the enemies not to think of military options any longer.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.
Related Stories
US Should Target Iranian Quds Force Commander, Soleimani: American Enterprise
Islam Times - An article in the American Enterprise Ideas analytic site encourages US authorities to target the commander of Iranian Quds forces ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
27 June 2020
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
27 June 2020
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
27 June 2020
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
26 June 2020
Boris Johnson’s Gov’t Accused of ‘Sleaze & Corruption’
Boris Johnson’s Gov’t Accused of ‘Sleaze & Corruption’
26 June 2020
Zionist Entity, UAE Announce Partnership to Fight Coronavirus
Zionist Entity, UAE Announce Partnership to Fight Coronavirus
26 June 2020
Millions of Yemeni Children Could Starve Without Urgent Aid
Millions of Yemeni Children Could Starve Without Urgent Aid
26 June 2020
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
25 June 2020