Sunday 28 June 2020 - 06:16

Abdel Salam: Reports on Saudi Readiness for Peace in Yemen Baseless Propaganda

In remarks on Saturday, Abdel Salam said that Riyadh is not ready for peace in Yemen as propagated by its allies, the US and the UK.

“Reports on Saudi Arabia’s readiness for peace are just US-UK baseless propaganda.”

“We say to them (US, UK) you are launching the aggression, the war is Yemen is launched by your weapons. You are not worthy of peace.”

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
