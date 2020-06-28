0
Sunday 28 June 2020 - 07:05

Israeli Settlers Torch Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

Story Code : 871301
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian activist who monitors settler violations in the West Bank, said that scores of Israeli settlers burned tracts of Palestinian-owned land near the illegal settlement of Giv'at Ronen, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Various crops, as well as olive trees, were damaged in the attack.

Burin is one of the hardest-hit West Bank villages by settler violence targeting Palestinian citizens and their property.
