Israeli Settlers Torch Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

Islam Times - A group of Israeli settlers set fire to large tracts of Palestinian farmland in Burin village in the occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian activist who monitors settler violations in the West Bank, said that scores of Israeli settlers burned tracts of Palestinian-owned land near the illegal settlement of Giv'at Ronen, the Palestinian Information Center reported.Various crops, as well as olive trees, were damaged in the attack.Burin is one of the hardest-hit West Bank villages by settler violence targeting Palestinian citizens and their property.