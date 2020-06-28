0
Sunday 28 June 2020 - 10:51

Palestinian Resistance Ready to Respond West Bank Occupation

Story Code : 871348
Palestinian Resistance Ready to Respond West Bank Occupation
Some resources suggest that leaders of the Palestinian Resistance have ordered the commanders of the military forces to prepare themselves to respond Zionist regime’s plan of annexing the West Bank to occupied lands.

According to these reports, all military forces are at their highest readiness and the cooperation among these forces is underway through the framework of joint operation rooms.

“Palestinian Resistance considers Zionist Regime’s plan of West bank annexation actually a war declaration against itself” warned Abu-Ubaydah, the spokesman of Al-Qassam armed wing of Hamas, stressing that they will make their Zionist enemy regret to what they've decided to do.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
Hamas Calls on UN to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Stop Torturing Palestinian Prisoners
27 June 2020
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
EU Should ‘Reflect’ on Possible US Withdrawal From ‘Role of World Leader’: Merkel
27 June 2020
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
Amnesty: Rohingya Need Immediate Protection of Rights
27 June 2020
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
US Suspected of Role behind Raiding Hezbollah Brigades Headquarters in Baghdad
26 June 2020
Boris Johnson’s Gov’t Accused of ‘Sleaze & Corruption’
Boris Johnson’s Gov’t Accused of ‘Sleaze & Corruption’
26 June 2020
Zionist Entity, UAE Announce Partnership to Fight Coronavirus
Zionist Entity, UAE Announce Partnership to Fight Coronavirus
26 June 2020
Millions of Yemeni Children Could Starve Without Urgent Aid
Millions of Yemeni Children Could Starve Without Urgent Aid
26 June 2020
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
25 June 2020