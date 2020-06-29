Beijing Expresses Protest over US Exerting Pressure on Chinese Firms

Islam Times - Beijing expresses its resolute protest against the US exerting pressure on Chinese companies and calls on Washington to stop such a practice, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press service announced on Monday amid reports of possible US sanctions against a number of Chinese firms.

"As for the unreasonable pressure that the US side exerts on Chinese enterprises, we have repeatedly expressed our position," the spokesperson said, according to RIA Novosti.We would like to emphasize again that the United States, again and again, generalizes the concept of national security, abuses state power and exerts pressure on individual Chinese enterprises, all this goes contrary to the principles of a market economy, which the US has always praised. China expresses strong opposition to this," the spokesperson added.The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Beijing urged Washington to stop pressuring their companies, as well as to provide fair conditions for the smooth operation of Chinese firms in the United States.Last week, the US Department of Defence released a list of 20 Chinese companies allegedly owned or controlled by Communist China’s military and operate in the United States. The possible sanctions could be imposed against tech giant Huawei, Hikvision, as well as mobile operators China Mobile and China Telecom.