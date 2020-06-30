0
Tuesday 30 June 2020 - 06:21

Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions

Maduro announced the move in a televised address after the EU Council sanctioned 11 members of Maduro’s inner circle after accusing them of undermining the powers of the National Assembly and rule of law in the country.

Maduro gave the EU envoy, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, 72 hours to leave the country after the sanctions were announced, according to Reuters.

“A plane can be loaned to her to leave,” he said.

The EU claimed the 11 individuals “are particularly responsible for acting against the National Assembly’s democratic functioning, including stripping parliamentary immunity from several of its members.”
