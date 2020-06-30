0
Tuesday 30 June 2020 - 08:06

Zarif: US Punishes Law-abiding States for Not Violating UNSCR

Story Code : 871663
Zarif: US Punishes Law-abiding States for Not Violating UNSCR
"The US isn't merely violating JCPOA and bullying others to do so, too. It also has dishonor of being first in UN history to punish law-abiding countries for NOT violating a Security Council res," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"I will present Iran's case to the Council @ abt noon ET, Tues," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif is to deliver speech to UN Security Council video conference examining implementation of UN Resolution 2231 slated for Tuesday.

The UN Resolution envisaged six-monthly examination of implementation of the context of the resolution passed by consensus of the Security Council permanent members plus Germany.

The US has made desperate attempt to invoke snapback of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the Security Council Resolution 2231, but, the other members of the Security Council rebuffed the US attempt saying that the US has withdrawn from the JCPOA and is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal, Mousavi added.
Related Stories
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ridiculed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying that Tehran will be able to buy new fighter aircraft from Russia and China ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020