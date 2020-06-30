0
Tuesday 30 June 2020 - 09:16

Facebook, Twitter Shares Suffer Losses in Early Trading

Story Code : 871704
Facebook, Twitter Shares Suffer Losses in Early Trading
2.6 percent was shaved off Twitter, which fell to $29.05 per share.

On 26 June, its stock had tumbled by 8.3 percent to $216.08 per share at closing time on Nasdaq after Unilever, one of the world’s largest advertisers, announced it would cease spending on the social media platform’s properties this year, wiping out US$56 billion in Facebook market value.

Starbucks and Diageo subsequently announced that they were joining Unilever, Coca-Cola Co, Dove, Honda, Ben & Jerry and several other companies in an ads pullback from Facebook in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the company behind the world's largest social-network, lost at least $7.2 billion, dropping to fourth place on Bloomberg's billionaire index.

On the list of the world's richest people Zuckerberg is now preceded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Luis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.

Multiple companies, including Coca-Cola Company, US telecommunications firm Verizon, consumer goods giant Unilever, and The North Face have been pulling their ads from Facebook and Twitter as part of the #StopHate4Profit campaign. The boycott was initiated by the US National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and other minority rights groups, claiming Facebook was not doing enough to stop hate speech online.

Launched on 17 June by minority rights groups amid the ongoing wave of civil rights protests in the US following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, the campaign lambasted Facebook for allegedly enabling content that incited violence against protesters.

On Friday, Facebook responded to criticism for failing to act on “inflammatory posts, vowing it will start labeling controversial content that violates the social media company's policies.

Zuckerberg added that Facebook would ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety or health.
Related Stories
Facebook Says to Block Foreign State Media Ads for US Election
Islam Times - Facebook says it will block ads from foreign state media during the US election, as well as allowing users to hide all paid-for political ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
Iran Never to Forget US, Europe Complicity with Saddam
28 June 2020
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
Attack on Iraq’s Resistance HQ, Failed Plan for Dismantling ‘Hashd al-Sha’abi’
28 June 2020
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz Lands in “Israeli” Entity
28 June 2020
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
So-Called ‘Maximum Pressure’ to Hit Enemies Themselves: Leader
27 June 2020