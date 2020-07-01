0
Wednesday 1 July 2020 - 08:05

Palestinians Prepare for Annexation

Story Code : 871856
Concerns abound the annexation will prevent them from accessing their land and they will be cut off from the rest of the West Bank, destroying their export business and only source of income.

The strategic, and fertile, Jordan Valley is known as the “breadbasket” for Palestinians, constituting half the total agricultural area providing food for Palestinians in the West Bank.

“If annexation goes ahead, it will be a disaster for us farmers in the Jordan Valley,” 52-year-old Muneer Nasasri from the village of Jiffly, 30km [12 miles] south of Ariha [Jericho].

“We're tired of the issue of annexation. We're very scared of what the future could hold. We're all scared and expecting something to happen on July 1 or July 10 or July 15. What could happen?” Nasasri said.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to begin the annexation of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including parts of the strategic Jordan Valley, from July 1, fulfilling an election campaign pledge.

The plan to annex as much as one-third of the occupied West Bank was given impetus by US President Donald Trump's unveiling in late January of his so-called “Middle East plan” as Netanyahu stood by his side.

But details on how the “Israeli” entity’s plans to proceed with the annexation, as well as the timing, remain unclear.

US officials have said no final decision on the next steps for implementing the Trump plan has been made.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” military and intelligence officials have warned against the move as it poses a security risk since it could spark an uprising in the West Bank.
