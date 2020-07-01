0
Wednesday 1 July 2020 - 09:24

If Suez Canal Blocks Iran’s Aid Ships to Lebanon & Syria, Strait of Hormuz Will Be Closed: Report

Story Code : 871871
The Lebanese daily newspaper, Al-Akhbar, reported Wednesday that Iran has offered to sell oil to Lebanon which would pay in the national currency in return, adding that the Iranian ships are ready to sail without any political or geographical barrier.

In this context, the paper pointed out that the Iranian have threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in case Canal Suez blocks the aid ships heading into Lebanon and Syria, citing a positive Egyptian stance in this regard.

The Iranian offer, expected to leave Tehran with losing hundreds of millions of dollars, is vaguely viewed in Lebanon, according to Al-Akhbar report that Hezbollah has informed the Lebanese authorities it would help finalize the deal when they approve it.
