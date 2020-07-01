Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops

Islam Times - A senior Iraqi lawmaker reiterated the call for the expulsion of US forces from his country, saying American jets are violating the Iraqi airspace on a daily basis and killing or injuring dozens of people in their attacks.

Hadi al-Ameri, the head of the Fatah [Conquest] Alliance in the Iraqi parliament, made the remarks on Tuesday, stressing that the time has come to bring stability to Iraq and that the goal will not be achieved with the presence of US troops in the country.Ameri also underlined that the US threatens to attack anyone who is not affiliated with them, such as the assassination of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several of their companions, was assassinated in a US airstrike authorized by US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.Both martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis played a key role in defeating the Takfiri Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group which at its peak, threatened a complete take-over of Iraq and Syria.Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of the two anti-terror commanders.Later on January 9, former Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, called on the United States to dispatch a delegation to Baghdad tasked with formulating a mechanism for the move.The 78-year-old politician said Iraq rejected any violation of its sovereignty, particularly the US military's violation of Iraqi airspace in the assassination airstrike.Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops. Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.