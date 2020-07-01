0
Wednesday 1 July 2020 - 11:13

UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved

Story Code : 871907
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, was speaking at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council, on the human rights situation of the persecuted Muslim minority, according to Anadolu news agency.

"Regrettably, I must once again report that the human rights situation for Rohingyas in Rakhine State has not improved and that conditions for their safe, dignified and sustainable return from Bangladesh are still not in place," she said.

Bachelet said restrictions on humanitarian access and freedom of movement linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic had further worsened this situation.

"While I commend Myanmar for containing the virus to date, I appeal to the government to respect the secretary-general’s [Antonio Guterres] call for a global cease-fire, end the intensifying armed conflict in Rakhine State and address root causes that have prevented Rohingya returns since 2017,” said Bachelet.

She said that in Rakhine and Chin States, the civilian population, including several minority communities, continued to bear the brunt of an intensifying armed conflict between the military, known as the Tatmadaw, and the Arakan Army insurgent group.

She said that at the weekend, the Tatmadaw launched a so-called "clearance operation" in the Kyauktan area of Rathedaung township in Rakhine.

Residents were told to leave their homes as "anyone left behind would be considered [Arakan Army]."

She called on the Tatmadaw to extend the cease-fire in place elsewhere in the country to Rakhine and Chin states and immediately put an end to these "clearance operations".

In response, an envoy from Myanmar said, "Many obstacles are hindering the commitments of the repatriation, but we continue to engage with Bangladesh to implement the agreement for repatriation, even in this time of the global pandemic".
Related Stories
UN Rights Chief: Israel's Annexation Plans 'Illegal'
Islam Times - Israel's aim to annex parts of the occupied West Bank was clearly "illegal", the UN's human rights chief said on Monday, warning that the consequences could be "disastrous"....
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020