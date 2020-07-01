0
Wednesday 1 July 2020 - 11:58

Venezuela Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in December

Story Code : 871911
Venezuela Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in December
“We have taken into consideration what we call the national award list, that is, we have 48 more parliamentarians to join. In total we are talking about 177 parliamentarians we have today, in December Venezuelans will elect 277, 66 percent more parliamentarians, “he added in statements offered through the Venezuelan state television channel.

The president did not specify the date in which the elections will be held, but made this announcement after presenting to the country the new rules approved for the parliamentary elections of the period 2021-2026, Sputnik reported.

Alonzo explained that the decision to increase the number of seats was taken based on the increase in the demographic population, which he sustained, exceeds 32 million inhabitants, and he explained that of these deputies, 52 percent will be elected by list and 48 percent by name.

Furthermore, he explained that 87 political organizations are validated for participate in these elections.

As for the constituencies into which the country is divided for parliamentarians, the CNE said that they remain the same 87 that were applied for the 2015 parliamentary elections.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
President Aoun: Americans Directly Interfering in Lebanon’s Affairs
29 June 2020
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
GNA Leader Calls on ICC to Investigate Actions of LNA in Libya
29 June 2020
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
Fake or True? Trump Might Quit Presidential Race
29 June 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
Saudi-Led Coalition Continues Raids against Some Areas in Yemen
28 June 2020