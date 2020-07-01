Venezuela Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in December

Islam Times - The president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), Indira Alfonzo, reported that Venezuelans must prepare to elect 277 deputies in parliamentary elections that will take place in December.

“We have taken into consideration what we call the national award list, that is, we have 48 more parliamentarians to join. In total we are talking about 177 parliamentarians we have today, in December Venezuelans will elect 277, 66 percent more parliamentarians, “he added in statements offered through the Venezuelan state television channel.The president did not specify the date in which the elections will be held, but made this announcement after presenting to the country the new rules approved for the parliamentary elections of the period 2021-2026, Sputnik reported.Alonzo explained that the decision to increase the number of seats was taken based on the increase in the demographic population, which he sustained, exceeds 32 million inhabitants, and he explained that of these deputies, 52 percent will be elected by list and 48 percent by name.Furthermore, he explained that 87 political organizations are validated for participate in these elections.As for the constituencies into which the country is divided for parliamentarians, the CNE said that they remain the same 87 that were applied for the 2015 parliamentary elections.