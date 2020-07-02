0
Thursday 2 July 2020 - 08:15

“Israeli” Minister Warns of New Elections if Two-year Budget not Scrapped

Story Code : 872067
“Israeli” Minister Warns of New Elections if Two-year Budget not Scrapped
“Israeli” Finance Minister warned on Wednesday that if “Justice” Minister Avi Nissenkorn does not allow a change to the government's coalition agreement shortening a two-year budget stipulation, the Zionist entity will go to new elections.

“The Treasury is working on a one-year budget,” said Yisrael Katz at the opening of a meeting with finance ministry officials.

Katz further added: “I have spoken with the leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, and he also believes that an annual budget is preferable. If Nissenkorn does not change the law authorizing an annual budget by August 28, there will be new elections,” he added.

Katz also said his budget will be presented to “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. 

“We are working in an orderly fashion,” he said, pointing out that “Regardless of political considerations... the public is in desperate need of reform and financial aid. After three election campaigns, it is unimaginable that in an economic emergency we cannot act quickly to carry out new budgets and new reforms.”
Related Stories
8 Israeli soldiers commit suicide in past 3 months
Islam Times - A new report says eight Israeli soldiers have taken their own lives over the past almost three months, raising concerns about the growing number of suicides within the ranks ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020