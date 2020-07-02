“Israeli” Minister Warns of New Elections if Two-year Budget not Scrapped

Islam Times - Again, it’s the talk of elections that governs “Israel's” political circles.

“Israeli” Finance Minister warned on Wednesday that if “Justice” Minister Avi Nissenkorn does not allow a change to the government's coalition agreement shortening a two-year budget stipulation, the Zionist entity will go to new elections.“The Treasury is working on a one-year budget,” said Yisrael Katz at the opening of a meeting with finance ministry officials.Katz further added: “I have spoken with the leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, and he also believes that an annual budget is preferable. If Nissenkorn does not change the law authorizing an annual budget by August 28, there will be new elections,” he added.Katz also said his budget will be presented to “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.“We are working in an orderly fashion,” he said, pointing out that “Regardless of political considerations... the public is in desperate need of reform and financial aid. After three election campaigns, it is unimaginable that in an economic emergency we cannot act quickly to carry out new budgets and new reforms.”