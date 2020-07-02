0
Thursday 2 July 2020 - 09:15

France Suspends Role in NATO Naval Mission: Report

Story Code : 872080
France Suspends Role in NATO Naval Mission: Report
An official at the Armed Forces Ministry said in a letter to NATO's Secretary-General that France had made four demands to clarify the role of the Sea Guardian operation, including its cooperation with an EU mission that is enforcing a UN arms embargo to Libya, France24 reported.

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over Libya, Northern Syria, and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

France has been especially angry after accusing Turkish warships of being aggressive towards its Courbet warship after it attempted to inspect a vessel in June that it suspected was violating a United Nations arms embargo on Libya. The Courbet was operating in the NATO Sea Guardian operation.

NATO opened an investigation after France protested during an alliance defense ministers meeting in June.

French newspaper L'Opinion reported on Wednesday that France had sent a letter to NATO informing the alliance of its decision to suspend its role in operation Sea Guardian until it had clarifications.

The French Armed Forces Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and Allied Maritime Command, which heads up Sea Guardian, did not immediately respond for comment.

France has said that on June 10 Turkish warships flashed their radar lights three times at the Courbet and that Turkish sailors had also put on bullet-proof vests and stood behind their light weapons during the incident.

Turkey has denied the French account, saying it was the French warship that had been aggressive.
