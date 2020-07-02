0
Thursday 2 July 2020 - 11:12

Accident Takes Place at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, No Human Casualties

Story Code : 872098
Accident Takes Place at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, No Human Casualties
Kamalvandi said the accident happened on Thursday morning at one of the industrial sheds under construction on the open-air premises of the Natanz nuclear site.

The accident has not resulted in any human casualties nor has it disrupted the ongoing activities at the site, he added.

Kamalvandi also dismissed concerns about possible nuclear pollution in the wake of the accident, saying the industrial shed was not basically in operation.

Meanwhile, expert teams from the AEOI have been deployed to the site of the accident to conduct investigations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020