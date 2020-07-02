0
Thursday 2 July 2020 - 11:15

US Armed Service Committee Approves Legislation to Make Pentagon Strip Confederate Names from Bases

Story Code : 872099
The amendment, offered by Representatives Anthony Brown and Don Bacon, was approved 32-23. The latter, along with Rep. Paul Mitchell, crossed the party line to support it.

Commenting on the voting results, Brown said that the changes are supported by "vast majority of Americans" and are being made because "the history and cause of the Confederacy is centered on slavery and oppression".

He also said that a vast majority of Americans support this, a vast majority of members of Congress support this, and a vast majority of senior leadership, both civilian and military, at the ‘War’ Department and the service components seek this change.

“We’re grappling with the country’s painful past and must acknowledge that the history and cause of the Confederacy is centered on slavery and oppression. Highly visible instances of racial violence and racism have underscored the immediate need for change", he added.
