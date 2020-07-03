0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 08:44

Canada, Sweden Pave Way for Compensation Talks with Iran on Downed Plane

Story Code : 872222
Canada, Sweden Pave Way for Compensation Talks with Iran on Downed Plane
An international “coordination and response group” of countries whose nationals died on the plane signed a memorandum of understanding, formally paving the way for negotiations with Tehran, according to a Canadian government statement.

The countries — Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan — each had citizens die when Tehran’s armed forces mistakenly shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

“The five states created the legal structure necessary to start these negotiations,” Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told AFP.

“It is a first step — necessary but only a first step — to begin negotiations to obtain reparations for the victims’ families,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde told news agency TT that Tehran had agreed to compensate the families of foreign victims.

There is “no doubt” that Iran would follow through on the compensation, she said, adding that it was  still unclear what sums would be paid out.

“We have signed an agreement of mutual understanding that we will now negotiate with Iran about amends, compensation to the victims’ next of kin,” Linde said.

Ukraine, the group’s designated speaker on the negotiations, will be responsible for proposing a date to launch the talks in Tehran, Champagne said.

“These kinds of negotiations generally take several months or even years,” added Champagne, whose country chairs the coordinated group.

“Iran had indicated to us its desire to start negotiations. I always judge Iran not by its words but by its actions,” he warned.

The 176 victims of the crash, which occurred shortly after taking off from Tehran airport on January 8, were mostly Iranian-Canadians.
Related Stories
Canada Resuming Arms Exports to Saudis Despite Criticism
Islam Times - Canadian authorities say they have found a way around bans on the controversial weapons exports to Saudi Arabia despite growing calls for a full halt to sales of arms to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
Netanyahu to Hook on Iran Nuclear Program: Some Things Can’t Wait until after Coronavirus
30 June 2020
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Assassinating Martyr Soleimani
30 June 2020
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Envoy over New Sanctions
30 June 2020
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
Syria Demands UN Report on Legality of US, EU Economic Sanctions Under International Law
29 June 2020