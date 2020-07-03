0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 08:57

China Warns US of Countermeasures against Hong Kong Sanctions Bill

Story Code : 872226
The warning on Friday came after the US Senate unanimously approved the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, sending it to the White House for US President Donald Trump's signature.

"This US move has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law, as well as the basic norms governing international relations," the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's National People's Congress said.

"If the US side is bent on going down the wrong path, China will resolutely respond with all necessary countermeasures."

Beijing has faced a groundswell of criticism over its decision to impose a law outlawing "acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces" in Hong Kong. Pro-democracy protesters in the city as well as foreign governments say the law breaches the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British treaty that guaranteed the autonomy of Hong Kong.

The law has triggered alarm among democracy activists and rights groups. Demosisto, a pro-democracy group led by Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, disbanded hours after the legislation was passed, while prominent group member Nathan Law said on Friday that he had left the global financial hub.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong say the law, which bypasses Hong Kong's legislature, is necessary to restore order and stability in the city and will only target a handful of "trouble-makers".
