0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 10:07

UN Security Council Passes Resolution on Immediate Ceasefire in World’s Conflict Zones

Story Code : 872233
UN Security Council Passes Resolution on Immediate Ceasefire in World’s Conflict Zones
The resolution, which was adopted on Wednesday after months of negotiation, demands “all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days,” in order to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The text, drafted by France and Tunisia, calls for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in conflict zones, including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan, and the Congo.

The resolution, however, does not apply to military operations against terrorist groups — namely Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and al-Qaeda.

The resolution was the Security Council’s first in relation to the pandemic since it began.

The new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and quickly spread to the rest of the world. 

The virus has so far infected 10,809,998 people and killed 519,050 others worldwide, according to a running count by worldometers.info.

The Security Council had struggled for months to pass the resolution, in support of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire so that the world could focus on fighting the deadly virus.

The delay was largely due to a dispute between the United States and China over a reference to the World Health Organization [WHO].

The United States insisted that the ceasefire resolution not mention the WHO and instead speak of “transparency.” China, for its part, wanted a specific mention of the WHO.

Wednesday’s resolution is apparently a compromise that makes a reference neither to the WHO nor to transparency.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020