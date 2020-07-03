0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 10:11

Russia Says US Push to Extend UN Arms on Iran Jeopardizes JCPOA

Story Code : 872235
Russia Says US Push to Extend UN Arms on Iran Jeopardizes JCPOA
The US push was “not only unjustified but also counterproductive in terms of the prospects of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Russia’s Sputnik news agency quoted Maria Zakharova as saying on Thursday.

The ban will expire in October under the historic nuclear accord endorsed by the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the JCPOA and later re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran on the back of the deal.

Although it is no longer a party to the deal, Washington has recently launched a campaign to renew the embargo on the sales of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic.

Addressing a virtual UNSC meeting on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States was an “outlaw bully” that the world body should not surrender to, warning that giving in to Washington’s pressure threatens to restore the “law of the jungle.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
UN: Conditions of Rohingya Return Has Not Improved
1 July 2020
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
Senior Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Expulsion of US Troops
1 July 2020
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
UK’s Johnson Says He’s “Passionate Defender of Israel”, But Warns against Annexation
1 July 2020
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
Sanctions on Hezbollah Are Doomed To Failure; Islamic Economy and Ethics Rule
By Nour Rida
30 June 2020