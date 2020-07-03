0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 11:28

Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist

Story Code : 872244
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
“The discourse of threats and intimidation would not help. The [Saudi-led] aggression would not have continued up to the present if such a strategy had been effective. The enemy has only one option: Stop the aggression and lift the siege,” Brigadier General Saree told Yemeni Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Thursday night.

Saree added that “The Yemeni forces will continue to exercise their legitimate right to defend their compatriots. We will not stand idly by whilst our countrymen and women are being killed as a result of raids and siege. We have options that have not revealed yet.”

He further noted that the Yemeni forces have fairly developed defensive and offensive capabilities and that they have used not all their military prowess in battles against the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, advising the other side to come to terms with the bitter reality.

“We will continue to target military and sovereign institutions that are spearheading the [military] aggression against our people at the depths of Saudi Arabia. We will make sure that our designated targets are far away from Saudi people, who are being oppressed under the rule of the House of Saud,” the senior Yemeni military figure pointed out.

Commenting on the Operation Balance of Deterrence 4, Saree said sensitive sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh were struck with great precision during the operation, leaving Saudis and Americans in a state of confusion.
