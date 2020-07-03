0
Friday 3 July 2020 - 11:53

US Tries to Seize Four Iranian Tankers Headed to Venezuela

Story Code : 872253
US Tries to Seize Four Iranian Tankers Headed to Venezuela
This is the latest attempt to disrupt ever-closer trade ties between the two heavily-sanctioned anti-US allies.

The Trump administration has been stepping up pressure on ship owners to abide by sanctions against US adversaries like Iran, Venezuela and North Korea, Al-Jazeera reported.

In May, Maduro celebrated the arrival of five Iranian tankers delivering much-needed fuel supplies to alleviate shortages that have led to days-long gas lines even in the capital, Caracas, which is normally spared such hardships.

The flotilla's arrival angered the Trump administration, which struck back by sanctioning the five Iranian captains of the vessels.

The four tankers named in the complaint filed on Wednesday - the Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna - are currently transporting 1.1 million barrels of gasoline to Venezuela, prosecutors allege, the report added.
