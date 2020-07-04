0
Saturday 4 July 2020 - 08:23

IAEA Says no Nuclear Material at Site of Natanz Incident

The international body has also confirmed that there were no IAEA safeguards inspectors present at the time of the incident.

“The Natanz site is under IAEA safeguards, including both safeguards verification and JCPOA verification and monitoring. The Agency can confirm that there were no IAEA safeguards inspectors present at the time, and that the location where the incident occurred does not contain nuclear materials,” IAEA noted in a statement.

As reported, the agency has been in contact with relevant Iranian authorities to confirm there will be no impact on its safeguards verification activities, which are expected to continue as before.

The spokesman for Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Friday that the main cause of incident occurred in an under-construction shed in Shahid Ahmadi Rowshan Natanz Complex has been specified precisely.

The technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, Keyvan Khosravi stated.

But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations, he continued.

He pointed to the timely presence and activity of experts in various departments, responsible for evaluating and investigating the incident at Natanz Nuclear Facility, and added, “various predictions have been determined about the cause of this incident by carefully examining the amount of the damage created.”

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in Natanz nuclear facility.
