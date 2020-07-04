0
Saturday 4 July 2020 - 11:15

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric

Story Code : 872463
US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric
“US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea has met with a number of political leaders in Tripoli, and told them it is forbidden to offer assistance to any underprivileged member of the community there,” Arabic-language al-Manar television network quoted Secretary General of the Islamic Unification Movement, Sheikh Bilal Shaaban, as saying during the last Friday's sermon.

 He condemned the demand as outrageous, saying it is part of the agenda to build up pressure on the Lebanese people.

Sheikh Shaaban then called on all Lebanese politicians to help needy people during the current socio-economic crisis in Lebanon, irrespective of all foreign pressures.

Back on June 28, Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the latest comments by the US ambassador to Beirut against Hezbollah resistance movement, stating that Washington is continuously meddling in the internal affairs of the Arab country.

“The Americans are directly interfering in the Lebanese domestic affairs; and this is unacceptable,” Aoun said in an exclusive interview with Beirut-based and Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network at the time.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti had summoned Shea over her anti-Hezbollah criticism.

Hitti met with Dorothy Shea the following day to inform her that, under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, an ambassador must not interfere in the domestic affairs of another country, and that her speech must not seek to pit Lebanese people against each other.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between countries.

Late last month, Shea told Saudi-owned al-Hadath television news network that Washington has “great concerns” over Hezbollah’s role in the Lebanese government.

Hezbollah’s growing popularity in the Arab and Muslim world after the resistance movement shattered the Israeli military’s myth of invincibility during the 33-day military offensive on Lebanon back in the summer of 2006 has been a matter of serious concern for the Tel Aviv regime and its Western allies.

The resistance movement’s heroic defense as well as its vehement opposition to any foreign intervention in Lebanon’s domestic affairs have turned the group into a major stakeholder in the country’s political and military domains.
Related Stories
Popular parliament should be formed in Iraq: Senior cleric
Islam Times - A senior Iraqi cleric says a popular parliament should be established in the Arab country to reinforce unity in the nation, which is fighting all-out Takfiri militancy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
4 July 2020
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
4 July 2020
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
4 July 2020
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
3 July 2020
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats
3 July 2020
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
Yemen Vows to Continue Legitimate Retaliatory Attacks as Long as War, Siege Persist
3 July 2020
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
Palestinian Resistance Arrests Cell Operating on Behalf of Zionist Occupation in Gaza
3 July 2020
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans
2 July 2020
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
Russians Set to Back Reforms Allowing Putin To Extend His Rule
2 July 2020
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
Hundreds March In New York Against ‘Israel’s’ West Bank Annexation Scheme
2 July 2020
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
Mahatir Calls on Muslims to Focus on Fighting Israeli Regime
2 July 2020
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
Pakistan Daily Urges Int’l Community to Speak Up for Palestinians
1 July 2020