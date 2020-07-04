Russia Blasts E3 for Seeking to Launch DRM in Iran Deal

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov condemned France, Germany, and the UK for attempting to launch the dispute resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“Iran requested the Joint Commission of #JCPOA to address Tehran’s concerns regarding implementation of the deal by France, Germany and UK through Dispute Resolution Mechanism. This is the third time when JCPOA participants try to launch DRM which lacks clear and agreed procedure,” Ulyanov tweeted on Saturday.It came after the EU foreign policy chief said on Friday he had received a letter from Iran that demands triggering the dispute resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal over the failure of the three European signatories to the agreement to honor their commitments.In a statement released on Friday, Josep Borrell said the letter written by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined Iran's concerns regarding implementation issues on the part of France, Germany and Britain to the Joint Commission of the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for resolution through the dispute process set out in the agreement's paragraph 36."The Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA," he said.In June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA's requests without further delay.The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the UK, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions.