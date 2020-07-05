Hezbollah Slams Abuse Targeted at Iraqi Religious Authority, Calls on Iraqis to Unite

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah denounces the extreme abuse of Saudi Arabia’s Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that targeted His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, may God protect him.Hezbollah strongly condemns the insults directed at this great religious authority as well as the value and prestige he holds within Muslim sentiment and belief. He has long been a safety valve for Iraq and a key factor in preserving its national unity and political stability. His famous fatwa to fight Daesh [ISIS] terrorists played a key role in liberating Iraq.Hezbollah regrets that the newspaper stooped to this disgraceful level of abuse against one of the most important religious authorities in the Arab and Islamic worlds. We affirm that no one can undermine the greatness of this honorable position and its major historical role.The actions of the aforementioned newspaper and its backers provide a direct service to the enemies of the Umma, led by the United States and the Zionist enemy and all those who seek to stir up discord, religious and political divisions as well as create chaos and social unrest.Hezbollah calls on the dear Iraqi people to unite in their speech, awareness, and cohesion and work to achieve their goals of true liberation and independence.