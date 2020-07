Islam Times - More than 30 Daesh militants were killed after clashes broke out between the Syrian army and the terror group in the central desert province of Homs, a report said.

Operations by the Syrian troops, backed by Russian airstrikes, in Homs have claimed the lives of 31 Daesh terrorists since late Thursday, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.The clashes started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a terrorist assault on the army’s positions near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said, as cited by AFP.Saturday’s death toll is expected to rise because of the serious injuries of some casualties.