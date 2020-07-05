0
Sunday 5 July 2020 - 11:02

Turkey: UAE Uses Famine as Weapon to ‘Impose Sovereignty'

In a letter sent to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Sinirlioglu recently said, “UAE’s actions amounted to war crimes, causing mass civilian casualties and systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure through airstrikes.”

The reason for these actions was attributed to Abu Dhabi’s “excessive ambition” to dominate the broader region, stressing that these actions “resulted in nothing but human suffering.”

According to the Turkish news network TRT, Sinirlioglu informed that the Security Council must remind the UAE that it is bound by international law against “destructive and malicious policies” in the Middle East and North Africa.

He cited the UAE’s actions in Yemen, noting that tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, have been killed in aggression, which was endured by the interference of the UAE and the Saudi-led coalition.

He said such interference has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.
