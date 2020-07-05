0
Sunday 5 July 2020 - 11:18

Venezuelan President Committed to Preparing FANB

Story Code : 872624
On his Mastodon account, he stressed the need for the country's military forces to achieve the highest level of doctrine, morality, strategy, defense, and operational training, with the provision of the weapons system and a biggest capacity for immediate reaction.

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Day on Sunday, Maduro congratulated that armed corps, made up of the Bolivarian Army (EB), the Bolivarian Navy, the Bolivarian Military Aviation, the Bolivarian National Guard and the National Bolivarian Militia, Prensa Latina reported.

The anniversary celebrates the foundation of that army, which was established on the legacy by Simon Bolivar on a date that recalls the signing of the Declaration of Venezuela's Independence in 1811.
 

 
