Monday 6 July 2020 - 08:59

’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report

Story Code : 872791
According to the NYT source, the incident is not connected with other explosions that took place in Iran earlier, in particular a blast near Tehran's Parchin military complex, which some reports have suggested is a missile production facility.

Relatively, former US national security adviser John Bolton questioned whether the recent explosions could have been connected and represented "a precursor of a larger attack".

The NYT also cited a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC], who confirmed the explosive at the Natanz site, adding that investigators "have considered the possibility" that "a cruise missile or a drone" was used to attack Natanz, but saw a bomb scenario as more likely.

"The episode will probably accelerate plans to move more of Iran’s most sensitive facilities underground", the IRGC member reportedly said.

The damage caused by the incident was described by Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as "significant", noting that it could slow the development of cutting-edge uranium enriching centrifuges.

The cause of the incident has not yet been officially confirmed, but some reports suggest that Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] has determined the reason behind the episode, and the facts will be announced "at a proper time".

Iran also announced plans to replace the damaged Natanz site with a larger building with more advanced equipment.

Responding to unconfirmed media reports that suggest Tel Aviv's involvement, Zionist war minister Benny Gantz stated that "not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us", however he repeated that "nuclear Iran is a threat to the world and the region".

Iran has consistently stated that it does not aim to develop a nuclear weapon, outlining that the goals of the country's nuclear program are exclusively peaceful.
