Again, “Israeli” Fighterjets Violate Lebanese Airspace

Islam Times - “Israeli” jets violated Lebanese airspace again Sunday, in what has now become an almost weekly occurrence in recent months despite repeated calls by UNIFIL for restraint in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The warplanes were seen flying at low altitude, over the areas of Hasbaya, Arqoub, Jabal Al-Sheikh, Shebaa Farms, Marjayoun, Kesrouan, and the central Beqaa Valley, according to local media.This comes just three days after UNIFIL's Head of Mission, Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, called on both countries to avoid activities that “have the potential to escalate with uncontrollable consequences.”Del Col's comments came after UNIFIL hosted a meeting between senior officers of both the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israeli army, where Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty in recent months were apparently key items on the agenda.In early June, Prime Minister Hassan Diab revealed that there had been over 1,000 “Israeli” violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea and air in the first five months of 2020 alone.Diab's comments came just two days after “Israeli” tanks crossed the technical fence on their side of the border for the first-time since the 2006 War, provoking a tense standoff with Lebanese troops armed with rocket-propelled grenades.