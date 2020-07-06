Zionist Media Expel 40 Journalists for Criticizing Netanyahu

Islam Times - Zionist media outlets have expelled 40 journalists due to their criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Zionist newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli diplomat correspondent Barack Ravid, along with 39 other journalists, received a letter of non-cooperation from their media which is due to the critical approach towards Netanyahu and other political issues.According to the report, Netanyahu had previously criticized Barack Ravid and some journalists.Currently, there are four corruption cases under the 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 4,000 file names against the Israeli regime's Prime Minister.Netanyahu's trial was scheduled to take place last March, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed it.Corruption cases are one of the main reasons why Israeli political groups oppose Netanyahu's continued premiership.