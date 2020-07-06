0
Monday 6 July 2020 - 11:19

Iran Unveils Homegrown Simulator System

Story Code : 872809
Iran Unveils Homegrown Simulator System
In a ceremony in Tehran, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh unveiled the Iranian simulator system for Ilyushin Il-76.

The top commander said the Air Force’s experts have made such advances in the technology of full flight simulators that they can develop simulators for both military and civilian aircraft.

He also unveiled plans to produce a homegrown simulator system for P3F planes.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish
4 July 2020
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
EU Foreign Policy Chief Responds to Zarif’s Letter
4 July 2020
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
Iraqi Officials Slam Saudi Daily for Insulting Ayatollah Sistani
4 July 2020
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
Turkey: UNSC Must Remind UAE of Duty to International Law
3 July 2020