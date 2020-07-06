Iran Unveils Homegrown Simulator System

Islam Times - The Iranian Air Force on Monday brought into service a homegrown simulator system for Russian-made Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter.

In a ceremony in Tehran, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh unveiled the Iranian simulator system for Ilyushin Il-76.The top commander said the Air Force’s experts have made such advances in the technology of full flight simulators that they can develop simulators for both military and civilian aircraft.He also unveiled plans to produce a homegrown simulator system for P3F planes.Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.