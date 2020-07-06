US Ambassador to Lebanon Insolently Threatens PM Diab : Report
According to the Lebanese daily newspaper Al-Akhbar, Shea conveyed via mutual friends to PM Diab a message which claims that the latter follows and implements Hezbollah agenda.
The daily added Shea intensified her pressures on PM Diab after she had realized that Diab is seriously handling the economic cooperation with Iraq and China in the fields of oil and investments in order to cope with the US siege imposed on Lebanon.
Al-Akhbar pointed out that PM Diab does not respond to Shea’s messages and threats, yet even expresses dissatisfaction with the US policy which neither helps Lebanon nor allows it to seek attaining its interests.