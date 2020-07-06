Israeli Warplanes Pound Eastern Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli warplanes bombed the east of the Gaza Strip, with no reported casualties.

According to a Palestinian Information Center, an Israeli warplane on Sunday evening fired at least one missile at an agricultural plot of land, causing a big explosion that rocked the eastern area of al-Zeitoun in Gaza.Later, other aerial attacks were launched in the same area in Gaza.A spokesperson for the Israeli army claimed the airstrikes were in response to rockets allegedly fired from the besieged enclave in southern parts of the occupied territories. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.The fresh attacks come as Hamas has called on other Palestinian groups in the occupied West Bank to join hands and start an armed struggle against the Israeli occupation.Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, and a member of the group's leadership in the Gaza Strip, said all Palestinian groups must follow the successful model implemented in the liberation of the Gaza Strip, namely armed struggle, in order to counter Tel Aviv's expansionist policies in the West Bank.Speaking to the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen on Thursday, al-Zahar said the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) must stop implementing its Oslo Accords with the Israeli regime, and take up arms against the occupiers.