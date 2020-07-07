0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 07:41

Iraq Denies Reports of Rocket Attack on the Baghdad International Airport

Story Code : 872969
Iraq Denies Reports of Rocket Attack on the Baghdad International Airport
“Several media outlets reported the fall of a Katyusha rocket near the Baghdad International Airport terminal”, tweeted the security media cell of the office of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

“We deny this news completely, and the Baghdad Operations Command did not indicate any missile launches until 0050 hours, and we call on the media to be accurate and to take information exclusively from the security media cell”.

In the early hours of Monday reports emerged that Baghdad International Airport had been hit by a rocket attack although there were no reports of injuries or explosions in the area.
