0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 07:47

Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public

Story Code : 872973
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
“Israel Today” newspaper mentioned that the “moderate” Arab states will just denounce the annexation in public, adding that they are just worried about possible popular movement against the Zionist move.

The paper pointed out that the Jordan’s King Abdollah II is the only Arab leader who rejected the Israeli move due to the unrest it may cause in the kingdom.

“Israel Today” clarified that the Zionist intelligence chief Yossi Cohen coordinated the contacts with the Arab states “which consider that ‘Israel’ is their only supporter against Iran amid their failure in Yemen”.
Related Stories
Saudi, UAE Proxies Clash in Southern Yemen, as UAE Plots Partition
Islam Times - Following the recent announcement by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it would begin withdrawing its forces from many areas of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020