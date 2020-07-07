0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 09:07

Hezbollah Receives Message from Haniyeh to Sayyed Nasrallah about Israeli Annexation Plot

Story Code : 872984
The message indicated the threats posed by the Zionist annexation of the West Bank settlements to the Palestinian cause, calling for maintaining unity to confront the challenges.

The two sides confirmed a unified confrontation with the Zionist annexation plot, calling for approving the socioeconomic rights of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

For his part, the former MP Hoballah reiterated Hezbollah support to the Palestinian people, stressing that all the schemes plotted against their cause will be frustrated.
