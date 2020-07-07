0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 09:20

US Must Make Up for Losses Inflicted on Iran: Zarif

Story Code : 872990
Zarif made the remarks in a virtual address to the annual Mediterranean Dialogues 2020 conference, which was hosted by Italy, on Monday.

He also stressed that it does not make any difference to Iran who becomes the next US president, because the new government must take steps for the compensation of losses incurred by Iran as a result of unilateral measures taken by the US administration.

"It is not important for us who will win the upcoming election in the US, but it is important for us to see Washington rectify its approach towards Tehran," Zarif added.

Pointing to the US' economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, Zarif said those who claim that they have not imposed any medical sanctions on the Islamic Republic should know that it has not been impossible for Tehran to obtain medicines due to the banking restrictions imposed on the country.

Zarif also noted that the massive sale of US weapons and military equipment to different countries has been among factors behind the intensification of instability in the world.
Iran Ready to Help Turkey in COVID-19 Battle: Zarif
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced the country’s readiness to help Turkey to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.
