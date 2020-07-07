0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 09:46

China, India Agree to Complete Troop Pullback from Disputed Border ASAP

Story Code : 872993
China, India Agree to Complete Troop Pullback from Disputed Border ASAP
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the situation by telephone on Sunday, engaging in a “frank and in-depth exchange of views” and agreeing to the prompt disengagement of border troops along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between the two countries that has been in place since the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

According to an Indian readout of the agreed upon measures, the two sides committed to “ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and transparency.” Additionally, both sides agreed to “complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously” and to “ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation” of tensions in the border area.

“They reaffirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb the peace and tranquility in border areas,” the statement added.

Sunday’s talks were said to have been Doval and Wang’s first contact since the start of the conflict in May, with Beijing and New Delhi communicating via multiple other channels, including at the military level, before then.

The affirmation of intent follows reports by the Indian army earlier Monday that Chinese forces had been seen withdrawing from the contested Himalayan valley which saw brutal hand-to-hand fighting last month, with the Indian side currently said to be “verifying” the extent of the Chinese withdrawal.

Also on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that “positive progress” had been made toward disengagement, adding that he hoped “that the Indian side will go with the Chinese side to implement the consensus reached by both sides with practical actions.”

The China-India border conflict led to the deaths of up to 20 Indian troops and injuries to a further 70 during a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June, with an unknown number of Chinese servicemen also believed to have been killed or injured. Several servicemen from both sides were also said to have been captured and later released.

China accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the LAC and staging a provocation, while India has said that the fighting was the result of a unilateral Chinese attempt to ‘change the consensus’ regarding the LAC.

The skirmishes have caused the worst crisis in relations between the Asian economic and military giants in decades, with India moving to ban Chinese products, and the government cancelling several contracts with Chinese entities on the construction of railways, roads, and telecommunications infrastructure.
Related Stories
China Warns US of Countermeasures against Hong Kong Sanctions Bill
Islam Times - China promised to take "all necessary countermeasures" if the United States pressed ahead with legislation penalizing banks doing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
UN Expert Calls US Assassination of General Soleimani ’Unlawful Killing’
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel
Hezbollah, Hamas Blast Israel's Annexation Plan, Pledge Unity
7 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
‘Israeli’ Troop Carriers Breach Technical Fence near Al-Wazzani River, South Lebanon
7 July 2020
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
Saudi, UAE & Egypt to ‘Israel’: We Don’t Oppose West Bank Annexation, We’ll just Denounce It in Public
7 July 2020
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi, PG Military Personnel Trained in Britain
6 July 2020
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately
Beijing Slams US for Deliberately 'Flexing Muscles' in South China Sea Drills
6 July 2020
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
‘Israel’ Launches into Space another Spy Satellite
6 July 2020
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
’Powerful Bomb’ Planted by ‘Israel’ behind Natanz Station Explosion - Report
6 July 2020
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
Iraq Condemns US for Missile Test Inside Its Embassy
5 July 2020
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
Iran to Sue US for Impacts of Sanctions on Coronavirus Spread
5 July 2020
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
Palestinian President Adviser Warns Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of West Bank May Prompt Third Intifada
5 July 2020
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
Syria Army Kills over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Homs
5 July 2020
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
Hamas Urges An ‘Armed Struggle’ To Liberate ‘Israeli’-occupied West Bank
4 July 2020