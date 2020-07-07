0
Tuesday 7 July 2020 - 12:23

Iraq's Hashd Al-Sha’abi Condemns Assassination of Analyst

In a statement on Tuesday, Aleqabi called Hisham al-Hishami a “martyr” and extended the popular group’s condolences for the loss of the prominent Daesh expert.

He further said only those who are against the withdrawal of the US troops from the region will benefit from his assassination.

Al-Hashemi, 47, was shot near his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad and pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday. According to his brother, he was killed days after receiving threats from the Daesh terror group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Hashimi's killing.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi issued a statement offering his condolences. Iraq’s state paramilitary organization called for an investigation of his death.
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi downs spy drone
Islam Times - Forces from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Iraq have shot down a spy drone in the country’s northern Province of Nineveh.
